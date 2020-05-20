Mexican Chicken and Lime Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 skinless, bone-in double chicken breast (about 1 pound total)
- 2 carrots, cut into 4 chunks
- 1 celery stalk, cut into 4 chunks
- 1 yellow onion, peeled and quartered
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 8 radishes, thinly sliced into rounds
- 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced into rounds
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
Directions:
- Put the chicken, carrots, celery, and onion into a medium saucepan and fill with 7 cups water, or just enough to cover the chicken. Season with salt.
- Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes.
- Remove the chicken. Strain the broth and return it to the saucepan; toss the vegetables into your compost heap or feed them to the dog.
- Shred the chicken into bite-size pieces and add back to the broth. Reheat, if necessary. Stir in the lime juice.
- Divide the soup among bowls. Top with the radishes, jalapeño, avocado, and cilantro.
