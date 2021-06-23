Hot Cheesy Peppers and Crab Dip

Hot Cheesy Peppers and Crab Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese – shredded, divided
  • 8 oz. Nuefchatel Cheese – softened
  • 1 tsp. Garlic – fresh, minced
  • 1 tsp. Oregano – fresh, minced
  • 1 1/2 cup Red, Green, and Yellow Peppers -chopped
  • 1 Sweet Onion – small, minced
  • dash Seafood Seasoning – Old Bay
  • 6 oz. Crabmeat – canned, drained
  • Crackers – assorted

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375˚F. Reserve 1/2 c. of the Mozzarella cheese and refrigerate until ready to use.
  2. Mix all the remaining ingredients except crackers.
  3. Spread into a 9 inch pie plate and bake approximately 20 minutes or until pepper and crab mixture is lightly browned.
  4. Sprinkle with reserved 1/2 c. Mozzarella cheese. Serve hot with crackers.

