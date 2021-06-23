Hot Cheesy Peppers and Crab Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese – shredded, divided
- 8 oz. Nuefchatel Cheese – softened
- 1 tsp. Garlic – fresh, minced
- 1 tsp. Oregano – fresh, minced
- 1 1/2 cup Red, Green, and Yellow Peppers -chopped
- 1 Sweet Onion – small, minced
- dash Seafood Seasoning – Old Bay
- 6 oz. Crabmeat – canned, drained
- Crackers – assorted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375˚F. Reserve 1/2 c. of the Mozzarella cheese and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Mix all the remaining ingredients except crackers.
- Spread into a 9 inch pie plate and bake approximately 20 minutes or until pepper and crab mixture is lightly browned.
- Sprinkle with reserved 1/2 c. Mozzarella cheese. Serve hot with crackers.
