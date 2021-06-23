Pepper Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 Green Peppers – medium-sized, chopped
- 1 Red Pepper – medium-sized, chopped
- 1 Yellow Pepper – medium-sized, chopped
- 1/2 lb Zucchini – chopped
- 4 Tbsp. Olive Oil
- 4 Tbsp. Black Olives – pitted, coarsely chopped
- 2 Tomatoes – large, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Parsley – fresh, chopped
- 12 oz. Artichoke Hearts – marinated, drained
- 5 clove Garlic – chopped
- Salt – to taste
- Pepper – to taste
- 4-6 oz. Feta Cheese – crumbled
Directions:
- Combine the peppers, zucchini, olive oil, vinegar, olives, tomatoes, parsley, artichoke hearts, garlic, salt, pepper and feta cheese in a large bowl. Mix well. Serve with baguettes or tortilla chips.
