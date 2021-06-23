Pepper Dip

Pepper Dip

Ingredients:

  • 2 Green Peppers – medium-sized, chopped
  • 1 Red Pepper – medium-sized, chopped
  • 1 Yellow Pepper – medium-sized, chopped
  • 1/2 lb Zucchini – chopped
  • 4 Tbsp. Olive Oil
  • 4 Tbsp. Black Olives – pitted, coarsely chopped
  • 2 Tomatoes – large, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. Parsley – fresh, chopped
  • 12 oz. Artichoke Hearts – marinated, drained
  • 5 clove Garlic – chopped
  • Salt – to taste
  • Pepper – to taste
  • 4-6 oz. Feta Cheese – crumbled

Directions:

  1. Combine the peppers, zucchini, olive oil, vinegar, olives, tomatoes, parsley, artichoke hearts, garlic, salt, pepper and feta cheese in a large bowl. Mix well. Serve with baguettes or tortilla chips.

