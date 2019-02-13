Macaroni and Cheese
Originally published on: July 9, 1920
Ingredients:
- 1 cup boiled macaroni broken into small pieces
- 1 cup milk
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 lb. cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Tbsp. each, salt, pepper, paprika, to taste
Directions:
- After macaroni is cooked in salted water, strain and pour cold water over to keep from sticking.
- Mix sauce out of milk, flour and cheese.
- Put sauce and macaroni in alternate layers in buttered baking dish, cover with bread crumbs browned in butter and dot top with butter.
- Cook in hot oven till top is brown.
