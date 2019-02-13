Macaroni and Cheese

A white casserole dish filled with Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese
Originally published on: July 9, 1920

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup boiled macaroni broken into small pieces
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/2 lb. cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 Tbsp. each, salt, pepper, paprika, to taste

Directions:

  1. After macaroni is cooked in salted water, strain and pour cold water over to keep from sticking.
  2. Mix sauce out of milk, flour and cheese.
  3. Put sauce and macaroni in alternate layers in buttered baking dish, cover with bread crumbs browned in butter and dot top with butter.
  4. Cook in hot oven till top is brown.

