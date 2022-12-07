Peanut Butter Fudge From The Recipe Box Of Grandpa Winings
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup margarine
- 2/3 cup evaporated milk
- pinch salt
- 4 heaping tbsp. marshmallow creme
- 2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
Directions:
- Over medium heat, bring sugar, margarine, evaporated milk and salt to boil until candy thermometer reads 240°f.
- Remove from heat and add marshmallow creme and peanut butter. Let mix stand for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Place wax paper into 9-by-9-inch baking dish and pour fudge into pan to completely cool.
- Remove from pan, remove wax paper and cut into squares.
