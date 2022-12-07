Peanut Butter Fudge From The Recipe Box Of Grandpa Winings

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup margarine
  • 2/3 cup evaporated milk
  • pinch salt
  • 4 heaping tbsp. marshmallow creme
  • 2/3 cup creamy peanut butter

Directions:

  1. Over medium heat, bring sugar, margarine, evaporated milk and salt to boil until candy thermometer reads 240°f.
  2. Remove from heat and add marshmallow creme and peanut butter. Let mix stand for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Place wax paper into 9-by-9-inch baking dish and pour fudge into pan to completely cool.
  4. Remove from pan, remove wax paper and cut into squares.

