Bacon Jam
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. center cut applewood bacon, small diced
- 2 large shallots, diced
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 cup light brown sugar
- 2 tbsp. dijon mustard
Directions:
- In large pan with edges or small stock pot, cook bacon until lightly browned. Drain excess fat from pan.
- Add remaining ingredients and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook 15-20 minutes until the jam has thickened.
- Place in pretty jelly jars with ribbon.
