Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. center cut applewood bacon, small diced
  • 2 large shallots, diced
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/3 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp. dijon mustard

Directions:

  1. In large pan with edges or small stock pot, cook bacon until lightly browned. Drain excess fat from pan.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook 15-20 minutes until the jam has thickened.
  3. Place in pretty jelly jars with ribbon.

