Ice Cream Parlor Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. browned ground Italian sausage, drained
- 2 lbs. browned ground beef, drained
- 1 large chopped onion cooked with ground beef and sausage
- 40 oz. drained light red kidney beans
- 1 can 15 oz. black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cans 14.5 oz. stewed tomatoes, Italian recipe, chopped smaller pieces
- 1 can 15 oz. cannellini beans
- 1 can 15 oz. drained mushroom stems and pieces
- 1 cup sugar, or to taste
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 cup chili powder, add more if needed
- 1 Large can of tomato juice, add more if wanted
Directions:
- In large stock pot combine ingredients.
- Bring entire pot to rolling boil and let simmer for 30 minutes on low.
- Great on baked potatoes or spaghetti with cheese and sour cream!
