Ice Cream Parlor Chili

By -
0
0

Ice Cream Parlor Chili

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. browned ground Italian sausage, drained
  • 2 lbs. browned ground beef, drained
  • 1 large chopped onion cooked with ground beef and sausage
  • 40 oz. drained light red kidney beans
  • 1 can 15 oz. black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cans 14.5 oz. stewed tomatoes, Italian recipe, chopped smaller pieces
  • 1 can 15 oz. cannellini beans
  • 1 can 15 oz. drained mushroom stems and pieces
  • 1 cup sugar, or to taste
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup chili powder, add more if needed
  • 1 Large can of tomato juice, add more if wanted

Directions:

  1. In large stock pot combine ingredients.
  2. Bring entire pot to rolling boil and let simmer for 30 minutes on low.
  3. Great on baked potatoes or spaghetti with cheese and sour cream!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleMustard Pretzel Dip
Next articleDill Dip

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.