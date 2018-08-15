Jalapeno Sliders with Raspberry Mustard Spread

Spread:

  • 3/4 cup coarse grain Dijon mustard 
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp honey 
  • 1/4 cup frozen red raspberries, thawed

Sliders:

  • 1 lb extra lean ground beef 
  • 1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced 
  • 1 medium garlic clove, minced 
  • 1/4 tsp salt 
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper 
  • 12 mini whole wheat rolls, split in half 
  • 1 cup arugula leaves or spring greens

Directions:

  1. Stir together the mustard and honey. Gently fold in the raspberries to incorporate slightly. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
  2. Combine the ground beef, jalapeno, garlic, salt and black pepper and shape into 12 small patties. Heat a grill or grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat, cook patties 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until desired doneness.
  3. Place patties on bottom half of rolls, top each with 1/2 tsp mustard, equal amounts of the arugula and remaining roll halves. Cover and refrigerate remaining mustard, up to 2 months.

