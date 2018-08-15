Spread:
- 3/4 cup coarse grain Dijon mustard
- 1 1/2 Tbsp honey
- 1/4 cup frozen red raspberries, thawed
Sliders:
- 1 lb extra lean ground beef
- 1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- 1 medium garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 12 mini whole wheat rolls, split in half
- 1 cup arugula leaves or spring greens
Directions:
- Stir together the mustard and honey. Gently fold in the raspberries to incorporate slightly. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
- Combine the ground beef, jalapeno, garlic, salt and black pepper and shape into 12 small patties. Heat a grill or grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat, cook patties 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until desired doneness.
- Place patties on bottom half of rolls, top each with 1/2 tsp mustard, equal amounts of the arugula and remaining roll halves. Cover and refrigerate remaining mustard, up to 2 months.