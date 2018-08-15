Kitchen Gear:
- Cutting board
- Sharp knife (adult needed)
- Measuring cup
- Medium-sized bowl
- Wooden spoon
- Pitcher Strainer
- 6 glasses
Ingredients:
- 1 lemon, scrubbed
- 1 1⁄2 cup fresh (or thawed unsweetened frozen) raspberries
- 1⁄4 cup honey
- 6 cups cold water
- pinch kosher salt
- ice cubes
Directions:
- Cut the lemon in half lengthwise from end to end. Put each half cut side down on the cutting board, then cut each half into thin slices.
- Put the lemon slices, raspberries, honey, and salt in the bowl and use the wooden spoon to mash them really hard until the lemons and raspberries give up their juice and it mixes with the honey, about 2 minutes.
- You can keep the solids in your lemonade or, if you like, strain them out: Put the strainer over the pitcher, pour in the lemon mixture, and use the wooden spoon to mash it and release as much liquid as possible. Throw away or compost the solids.
- Add the water, stir to blend, and pour the lemonade into ice-filled glasses.