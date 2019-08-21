Apricot Chicken with Vegetable Rice
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (1 1/4 lbs.)
- 1 (12 oz.) jar apricot preserves
- 1 (1 oz.) envelope dry onion soup mix
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 (5.6 oz.) package rice with peas and carrots in sauce mix, prepared
Directions:
- HEAT oil in large skillet over medium heat. Saute chicken thighs until golden brown on both sides. Remove chicken and keep warm.
- COMBINE preserves, soup mix and water in skillet. Bring to a boil; reduce to simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Stir.
- RETURN chicken to skillet. Simmer covered for 8 to 10 minutes turning once halfway through cooking. Serve over prepared rice.
