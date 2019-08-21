Apricot Chicken with Vegetable Rice

Apricot Chicken with Vegetable Rice

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (1 1/4 lbs.)
  • 1 (12 oz.) jar apricot preserves
  • 1 (1 oz.) envelope dry onion soup mix
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 (5.6 oz.) package rice with peas and carrots in sauce mix, prepared

Directions:

  1. HEAT oil in large skillet over medium heat. Saute chicken thighs until golden brown on both sides. Remove chicken and keep warm.
  2. COMBINE preserves, soup mix and water in skillet. Bring to a boil; reduce to simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Stir.
  3. RETURN chicken to skillet. Simmer covered for 8 to 10 minutes turning once halfway through cooking. Serve over prepared rice.

