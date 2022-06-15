Greek Honey Lemon Chicken Kababs
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, stems removed and chopped
- 3 T honey
- 2 lemons, zested and juiced
- 4 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped
- 2 T Za’atar spice blend
- 1 1/2 lbs. chicken breasts, cut into 1″ strips, skewered length-wise
Ingredients for Honey Taziki:
- 1 cup whole milk Greek yogurt
- 1 English cucumber, seeds removed, finely grated, and squeezed dry
- 2 T fresh dill, chopped, plus a few sprigs for garnish
- 1 T honey
- 2 T fresh lemon juce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
Ingredients for Serving:
- 2 tsp. Za’atar spice blend
- 2 T olive oil
- 1 lemon, sliced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Combine all ingredients except the chicken kababs in a shallow dish, add the chicken kababs and toss to coat. Let this marinate for at least 2 hours up to overnight.
- Combine all the Honey Taziki ingredients in a small bowl, being sure the cucumbers are well-drained and squeezed dry with paper towels to remove extra moisture, cover and refrigerate.
- Place the chicken kababs on a sheet pan and cook for 12-14 minutes, turning halfway through. When the chicken is cooked through, remove the kababs to a clean plate and cover.
- Serve the kababs warm or room temperature. Drizzle the Honey Taziki with the olive oil and sprinkle with the Za’atar, serve with lemon slices and fresh pita.
