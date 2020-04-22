Tuna Polynesian

Tuna Polynesian

Ingredients:

  • 3 (6.5 – 7 oz.) cans tuna
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 3/4 cup flaked coconut
  • 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp. ginger
  • Salad greens
  • Pineapple and peach slices
  • Pears, apricots, figs

Directions:

  1. Blend mayonnaise, lemon juice, soy sauce, nutmeg and ginger; toss with tuna, celery, coconut and almonds. Chill.
  2. Arrange salad greens on platter, top with tuna mixture and arrange fruit around the edges of the platter.

