Tuna Polynesian
Ingredients:
- 3 (6.5 – 7 oz.) cans tuna
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 3/4 cup flaked coconut
- 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. ginger
- Salad greens
- Pineapple and peach slices
- Pears, apricots, figs
Directions:
- Blend mayonnaise, lemon juice, soy sauce, nutmeg and ginger; toss with tuna, celery, coconut and almonds. Chill.
- Arrange salad greens on platter, top with tuna mixture and arrange fruit around the edges of the platter.
