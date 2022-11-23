Turkey Pot Pie
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. butter, plus more for greasing baking dish
- 1 med. onion, finely diced
- 2 med. carrots, peeled and med. diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 3/4 cup white wine
- 1 1/3 cups heavy cream, plus 2 tablespoons for brushing
- 2 1/2 cups shredded turkey meat
- 1 1/2 cups frozen peas
- 3 Tbsp. freshly chopped parsley
- 3 sprigs thyme, stems removed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 unbaked pie crusts
- 1 Tbsp. flaky sea salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- In a large, deep-sided skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onions and carrots and cook until softened, 5 minutes. Add garlic, and then stir in flour and cook until golden and beginning to bubble.
- Gradually whisk in white wine. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until the smell of alcohol is cooked out, about 3 minutes.
- Slowly stream in heavy cream and continue to cook, stirring until mixture comes to a boil and thickens slightly, about 5 minutes.
- Fold in shredded turkey, peas, parsley and thyme. Season mixture with salt and pepper. Let cool until ready to assemble.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll one crust into a large round about ¼” thick. Place into a greased, shallow 9″ pie dish or deep skillet, trim edges to leave a 1″ overhang and then add cooled filling.
- Roll out the second crust into a large round about ¼” thick and place on top of filling. Trim and crimp edges, and then use a paring knife to create slits on top. Brush with remaining heavy cream and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
- Bake pie until crust is golden and filling is bubbling, about 1 hour 15 minutes. If the edges of the pie start to darken faster than the rest of the pie, cover edges with foil.
- Cool 15 minutes before serving.
