Turkey Fritters

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup chopped leftover turkey
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tbsp. minced onion
  • 1 tsp. chopped parsley
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 egg
  • 2/3 cup milk
  • oil for frying

Directions:

  1. Season turkey to taste with the salt, pepper, onion and parsley; mix thoroughly.
  2. Separately, make a batter with the flour, baking powder, egg and milk.
  3. Combine with seasoned turkey, and drop by heaping tablespoonfuls into shallow frying pan in which a little oil has been heated.
  4. Cook golden brown on both sides and drain thoroughly.
  5. Serve hot with leftover gravy.

