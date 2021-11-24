Turkey Fritters
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chopped leftover turkey
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 Tbsp. minced onion
- 1 tsp. chopped parsley
- 1 cup flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 egg
- 2/3 cup milk
- oil for frying
Directions:
- Season turkey to taste with the salt, pepper, onion and parsley; mix thoroughly.
- Separately, make a batter with the flour, baking powder, egg and milk.
- Combine with seasoned turkey, and drop by heaping tablespoonfuls into shallow frying pan in which a little oil has been heated.
- Cook golden brown on both sides and drain thoroughly.
- Serve hot with leftover gravy.
