Ingredients:
- 2 cups orange juice
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ½ cup carbonated water
- ¼ cup water
- 2-3 mint leaves Ice cubes
Directions:
- Stir juices and water in a pitcher. Garnish with mint leaves and ice cubes. Top with carbonated water.
