Lem-Orange Mint Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups orange juice 
  • ¼ cup lemon juice  
  • ½ cup carbonated water 
  • ¼ cup water 
  • 2-3 mint leaves Ice cubes

Directions:

  1. Stir juices and water in a pitcher. Garnish with mint leaves and ice cubes. Top with carbonated water.

