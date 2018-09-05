Ingredients:
- 4 pork chops boneless, 1/2-inch thick (about 12 ounces total)
- 1 tablespoon lemon peel grated (about 1 lemon)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar packed
- 1 teaspoon black pepper freshly ground
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice fresh
Directions:
- Place each chop between two pieces of plastic wrap; flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. Stir together lemon peel, sugar, pepper and salt in small bowl; rub mixture on both sides of cutlets. Coat cutlets in flour; shake off excess flour.
- Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown cutlets quickly, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet and keep warm.
- Pour drippings from skillet; discard drippings. Wipe skillet with paper towels. Add cream and lemon juice to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium-high heat until cream is reduced by one-half. Pour cream sauce over cutlets.
Serves 4