Lemon-Pepper Pork Cutlets

Ingredients:

  • 4 pork chops boneless, 1/2-inch thick (about 12 ounces total)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon peel grated (about 1 lemon)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar packed
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper freshly ground
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice fresh

Directions:

  1. Place each chop between two pieces of plastic wrap; flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. Stir together lemon peel, sugar, pepper and salt in small bowl; rub mixture on both sides of cutlets. Coat cutlets in flour; shake off excess flour.
  2. Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown cutlets quickly, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet and keep warm.
  3. Pour drippings from skillet; discard drippings. Wipe skillet with paper towels. Add cream and lemon juice to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium-high heat until cream is reduced by one-half. Pour cream sauce over cutlets.

Serves 4

