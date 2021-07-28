Zesty Skillet Zucchini & Veggies
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup tomato juice, low-sodium (low sodium V8)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 onion (medium)
- 1 tomato (medium)
- 1 cup mushroom (canned)
- 2 zucchini (medium)
- 1 tsp. basil
Directions:
- Peel the onion. Chop it into small pieces. Chop the tomato. Drain the water from the can of mushrooms. Cut each zucchini into thin slices.
- Put the tomato juice and pepper in a skillet or pan. Cook on high heat for 3 minutes.
- Add the onion, tomato, and mushrooms. Reduce the heat to medium-high. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the zucchini. Cover and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes.
