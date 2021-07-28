Zesty Skillet Zucchini & Veggies

Zesty Skillet Zucchini & Veggies

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup tomato juice, low-sodium (low sodium V8)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 onion (medium)
  • 1 tomato (medium)
  • 1 cup mushroom (canned)
  • 2 zucchini (medium)
  • 1 tsp. basil

Directions:

  1. Peel the onion. Chop it into small pieces. Chop the tomato. Drain the water from the can of mushrooms. Cut each zucchini into thin slices.
  2. Put the tomato juice and pepper in a skillet or pan. Cook on high heat for 3 minutes.
  3. Add the onion, tomato, and mushrooms. Reduce the heat to medium-high. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
  4. Add the zucchini. Cover and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes.

