Originally published on: October 25, 1990
Yield: 32 cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • 1 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 5 cups shredded wheat cereal, crushed
  • 1 cup “M&M’s” Plain Chocolate Candies
  • 32 8” pretzel rods

Directions:

  1. Grease 2 large baking sheets; set aside.
  2. In a small saucepan, combine sugar and syrup. Bring to a boil; boil one minute. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter.
  3. Place cereal and candies in large buttered roasting pan. Pour peanut butter mixture over all, tossing to coat well.
  4. Drop mixture by rounded tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets, spacing about 2 inches apart and staggering rows 2 inches apart. Form each mound into a broom shape. Place a pretzel rod top of each “broom” to form a handle.
  5. Refrigerate 35 minutes or until set. Store in single layers in covered container.

