Magic Broom Treats
Originally published on: October 25, 1990
Yield: 32 cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- 5 cups shredded wheat cereal, crushed
- 1 cup “M&M’s” Plain Chocolate Candies
- 32 8” pretzel rods
Directions:
- Grease 2 large baking sheets; set aside.
- In a small saucepan, combine sugar and syrup. Bring to a boil; boil one minute. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter.
- Place cereal and candies in large buttered roasting pan. Pour peanut butter mixture over all, tossing to coat well.
- Drop mixture by rounded tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets, spacing about 2 inches apart and staggering rows 2 inches apart. Form each mound into a broom shape. Place a pretzel rod top of each “broom” to form a handle.
- Refrigerate 35 minutes or until set. Store in single layers in covered container.
