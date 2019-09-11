Green Beans Parisienne

By -
0
26

Green Beans Parisienne
Originally published on: September 27, 1990
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 large clove garlic
  • 1 can mushroom stems and pieces (2.5 oz.)
  • 2 Tbsp. water
  • 1/2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • 1 pkg. frozen french cut green beans (10 oz.)
  • 1 medium tomato, diced
  • 1 tsp. lemon juice

Directions:

  1. Combine oil, onion and garlic in 1-1/2 quart microwave safe casserole. Microwave 1 to 2 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in mushrooms.
  2. Combine water, cornstarch and paprika, then stir into vegetable mixture. Cover and microwave 2 to 4 minutes, or until sauce is slightly thickened.
  3. Add green beans and tomato. Cover and microwave 5 to 7 minutes, stirring twice, until vegetables are tender.
  4. Sprinkle with lemon juice and toss. Let stand, covered, 2 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articlePumpkin Torte
Next articleMagic Broom Treats

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.