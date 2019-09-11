Green Beans Parisienne
Originally published on: September 27, 1990
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 large clove garlic
- 1 can mushroom stems and pieces (2.5 oz.)
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1/2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 pkg. frozen french cut green beans (10 oz.)
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
Directions:
- Combine oil, onion and garlic in 1-1/2 quart microwave safe casserole. Microwave 1 to 2 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in mushrooms.
- Combine water, cornstarch and paprika, then stir into vegetable mixture. Cover and microwave 2 to 4 minutes, or until sauce is slightly thickened.
- Add green beans and tomato. Cover and microwave 5 to 7 minutes, stirring twice, until vegetables are tender.
- Sprinkle with lemon juice and toss. Let stand, covered, 2 minutes before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!