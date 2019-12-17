Spicy Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Bread

Ingredients:

    Red Pepper Dipping Sauce:

  • 1 jar (12 oz) roasted sweet red peppers, drained
  • 2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/3 cup unsalted whole almonds
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

      • Tree Bread:

    • 1 tube (13.8 oz) refrigerated pizza crust
    • 1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, divided
    • 6 oz. chunk pepper jack cheese
    • 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
    • Minced fresh parsley
    • Crushed red pepper flakes

    Directions:

    1. Red Pepper Dipping Sauce: Place the sauce ingredients in a food processor; cover and process until mixture is smooth. Set aside.
    2. Tree Bread: Heat oven to 375°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
    3. Unroll pizza crust on a lightly floured cutting board into a rectangle, 9-inches long; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Cut crust widthwise into four strips, each 2 ¼-inches wide.
    4. Cut strips lengthwise yielding 16 rectangles. Cut pepper jack into 16 cubes, about 3/4-inch each.
    5. Wrap each rectangle around a pepper jack cube; seal dough around cheese. Roll dough into balls. Arrange balls in a tree shape on prepared pan. Bake for 8 minutes.
    6. Meanwhile, combine butter and remaining garlic powder. Divide butter mixture in half; brush half of the mixture on rolls.
    7. Cover with aluminum foil; bake for 10-12 minutes longer or until golden brown.
    8. Brush rolls with remaining butter mixture. Sprinkle with parsley and red pepper flakes. Serve rolls with reserved sauce.

