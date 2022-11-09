Pumpkin and Shrimp Bisque
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. peeled and deveined raw medium shrimp, fresh
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1 cup trimmed, halved, and sliced leeks
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 15 oz. can pumpkin
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- Thyme sprigs and baguette slices, for serving
Directions:
- In a 4 quart pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add celery and leeks. Cook and stir for 5 minutes.
- Carefully stir in wine and thyme. Simmer for 2 minutes.
- Stir in broth, pumpkin, and half of the shrimp. Cook for 2 minutes. Cool slightly.
- In a blender or food processor blend mixture in batches until smooth; return to pot. Stir in remaining shrimp, 3/4 cup cream, salt, and pepper.
- Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp turn opaque. Stir in lemon juice. Top with thyme sprigs.
- Serve with baguette slices.
