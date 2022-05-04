Beef And Veggie Pot Roast
Ingredients:
- 4 med. carrots (scrubbed, halved lengthwise, and cut into 3-inch pieces)
- 1 med. onion (cut in eighths)
- 2 med. celery stalks (halved lengthwise and cut into 3-inch pieces)
- 1 1/4 lbs. lean chuck roast (boneless, trimmed of fat)
- 2 tbsp. water
- 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 onion soup mix (dried)
Directions:
- Coat a 3 1/2–4 quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place the carrots, onion, and celery in bottom of the slow cooker. Top with the beef. Spoon the water, vinegar, and Worcestershire over the beef. Sprinkle evenly with black pepper and onion soup mix. Cover and cook on high setting for 4 hours or on low setting for 8 hours.
