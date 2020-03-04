Raspberry Blueberry Maple Crisp
Filling:
- 3 cups raspberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- ¼ cup maple sugar
- 1 tbsp lemon zest
- 2 tbsp flour
Topping:
- ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 3 tbsp flour
- 1/3 cup almonds
- 4 tbsp maple sugar
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- Pinch salt
- 4 tbsp butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Combine filling ingredients in a bowl and pour into a buttered 8″ square or 9″ round baking dish.
- Combine rolled oats, flour, almonds, maple sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Add the butter and combine ingredients into a crumbly mixture of pea-sized pieces. Sprinkle the topping over the berry mixture in an even layer.
- Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until the crisp topping is browned.
- Serve with vanilla ice cream and enjoy!
