Raspberry Blueberry Maple Crisp

Filling:

  • 3 cups raspberries
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • ¼ cup maple sugar
  • 1 tbsp lemon zest
  • 2 tbsp flour

Topping:

  • ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 3 tbsp flour
  • 1/3 cup almonds
  • 4 tbsp maple sugar
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • Pinch salt
  • 4 tbsp butter

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. 
  2. Combine filling ingredients in a bowl and pour into a buttered 8″ square or 9″ round baking dish.
  3. Combine rolled oats, flour, almonds, maple sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl.  Add the butter and combine ingredients into a crumbly mixture of pea-sized pieces.  Sprinkle the topping over the berry mixture in an even layer.
  4. Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until the crisp topping is browned.
  5. Serve with vanilla ice cream and enjoy!

