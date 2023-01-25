Mashed Potato Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 cup 115 F water
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- ½ cup mashed potatoes (unseasoned)
- 2 large eggs
- 7 Tbsp. unsalted Butter, melted
- 5¾ cup all purpose flour
- 2 tsp. salt
- 2¼ tsp. yeast
Filling Ingredients:
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1½ cups dark brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp. cinnamon
Frosting Ingredients:
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 4 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together the water, sugar, buttermilk, mashed potatoes, eggs and melted butter at a low speed until fully incorporated.
- Remove whisk and replace with dough hook.
- Set mixer on low speed and stir in flour, salt and yeast into the bowl with liquid mixture until it slightly comes to together. Increase speed to medium low and knead dough until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Increase speed and knead for 5 minutes. Stop mixer.
- Remove bowl from mixer and cover with a damp towel or plastic wrap and let rise for 90 minutes.
- Make the filling while you wait. In a bowl, combine and mix brown sugar and cinnamon and set aside.
- To make the icing, cream all ingredients and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Roll out raised dough to an 18-by-24-inch rectangle using a rolling pin.
- Spread softened butter evenly onto the rolled-out dough and then sprinkle remaining filling ingredients evenly onto the buttered dough.
- Roll up dough starting from the bottom to form a log.
- Cut log into 12 equal pieces and place them flat side down evenly spread onto a buttered parchment paper lined 13-by-9-inch large casserole dish.
- Let dough set and rise for 60-90 minutes.
- Bake in preheated oven at 350 F for 22 to 25 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
- Top with prepared icing and serve warm.
