Mashed Potato Gnocchi
Ingredients:
- 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 cup flour
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- Set 6 quarts of salted water to a simmer in a large pot.
- Mix mashed potatoes and egg yolk together in a medium bowl. Add in flour and salt. If dough is still sticky, add more flour a little at a time until you have a fairly dry dough.
- Scoop out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead this a few times just to make sure everything is combined well.
- Divide dough into four even pieces and use your hands to roll one of the pieces into a long, even strand approximately ½” in diameter. Cut into individual dumplings about 1″ long and use a fork to put the signature grooves in each dumpling — these groves help the gnocchi hold on to the sauce.
- Place gnocchi in simmering water and cook until they rise to the top, which signals that they are done.
- Drain and top with sauce of your choice.
