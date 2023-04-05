Miso Sesame
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup white miso paste
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. light soy sauce
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. peanut oil
- 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
Directions:
- In small bowl, whisk together the miso, water, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and salt.
- While whisking constantly, gradually add the peanut and sesame oils until you have a creamy dressing.
- Use now or store covered, in the refrigerator, for up to three days.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!