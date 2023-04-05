Miso Sesame

Miso Sesame

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup white miso paste
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 3 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 2 Tbsp. peanut oil
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame oil

Directions:

  1. In small bowl, whisk together the miso, water, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and salt.
  2. While whisking constantly, gradually add the peanut and sesame oils until you have a creamy dressing.
  3. Use now or store covered, in the refrigerator, for up to three days.

