Mushroom Gravy
Ingredients:
- 6 Tbsp. butter, divided
- 1 lb. mushrooms, trimmed and sliced
- 2 shallots, minced
- 2 tsp. garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- Salt and pepper
- 4 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 cup white wine
Directions:
- Melt one tablespoon of the butter over medium heat in a large saucepan.
- Add the mushrooms, shallots, garlic and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Sauté until mushrooms are browned, about 10 minutes. Remove the vegetables
- from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Add the remaining butter to the pan, and after it melts, stir in the flour and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Whisk in the wine, and then add the reserved mushroom-shallot mixture.
- Bring the gravy to a simmer and cook for another 10 minutes, or until it reaches the desired consistency.
- Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Serve with beef or pork.
