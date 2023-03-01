Mushroom Gravy

By -
0
9

Mushroom Gravy

Ingredients:

  • 6 Tbsp. butter, divided
  • 1 lb. mushrooms, trimmed and sliced
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 2 tsp. garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. dried thyme
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 Tbsp. flour
  • 1/2 cup white wine

Directions:

  1. Melt one tablespoon of the butter over medium heat in a large saucepan.
  2. Add the mushrooms, shallots, garlic and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Sauté until mushrooms are browned, about 10 minutes. Remove the vegetables
  3. from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside.
  4. Add the remaining butter to the pan, and after it melts, stir in the flour and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
  5. Whisk in the wine, and then add the reserved mushroom-shallot mixture.
  6. Bring the gravy to a simmer and cook for another 10 minutes, or until it reaches the desired consistency.
  7. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Serve with beef or pork.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleRoasted Red Peppers Hummus
Next articleWhite Wine Sauce

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.