Navy Bean and Bacon Chowder

Navy Bean and Bacon Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups dried navy beans
  • 2 cups cold water
  • 8 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 2 med. carrots, sliced
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 1 lg. onion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 46 oz. can chicken broth
  • 1 cup milk

Directions:

  1. Soak beans in 2 cups of water overnight, 8 hours.
  2. Drain and place in slow cooker. Add all remaining ingredients, except milk.
  3. Cover and cook on low 7-9 hours until beans are tender.
  4. Place 2 cups of cooked bean mixture into a blender and process until smooth.
  5. Return to slow cooker and add milk. Heat on high for 10 minutes more.

