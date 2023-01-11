Navy Bean and Bacon Chowder
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups dried navy beans
- 2 cups cold water
- 8 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
- 2 med. carrots, sliced
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 1 lg. onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 46 oz. can chicken broth
- 1 cup milk
Directions:
- Soak beans in 2 cups of water overnight, 8 hours.
- Drain and place in slow cooker. Add all remaining ingredients, except milk.
- Cover and cook on low 7-9 hours until beans are tender.
- Place 2 cups of cooked bean mixture into a blender and process until smooth.
- Return to slow cooker and add milk. Heat on high for 10 minutes more.
