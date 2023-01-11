Apple Nut Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices raisin bread cubed
  • 2-3 med. tart apples, peeled and sliced
  • 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups half-and-half
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted

Directions:

  1. Place bread cubes, apples and pecans in greased slow cooker and mix together gently.
  2. Combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour over bread mixture.
  3. Cover and cook on low 3-4 hours or knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve with ice cream.

