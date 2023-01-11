Apple Nut Bread Pudding
Ingredients:
- 8 slices raisin bread cubed
- 2-3 med. tart apples, peeled and sliced
- 1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 1/4 cup apple juice
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
Directions:
- Place bread cubes, apples and pecans in greased slow cooker and mix together gently.
- Combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour over bread mixture.
- Cover and cook on low 3-4 hours or knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve with ice cream.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!