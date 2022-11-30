Peanut Blossoms

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 3/4 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • Additional granulated sugar
  • 24-30 unwrapped chocolate kisses

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 375°F.
  2. In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, peanut butter, butter and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended.
  3. Stir in flour, baking soda and baking powder until dough forms.
  4. Shape dough into 1-inch balls.
  5. Roll each ball in additional granulated sugar.
  6. On ungreased cookie sheets, place about 2 inches apart.
  7. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are light golden brown.
  8. Immediately press 1 milk chocolate candy in the center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheet and place on cooling rack.

