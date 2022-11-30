Peanut Blossoms
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 3/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- Additional granulated sugar
- 24-30 unwrapped chocolate kisses
Directions:
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, peanut butter, butter and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended.
- Stir in flour, baking soda and baking powder until dough forms.
- Shape dough into 1-inch balls.
- Roll each ball in additional granulated sugar.
- On ungreased cookie sheets, place about 2 inches apart.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are light golden brown.
- Immediately press 1 milk chocolate candy in the center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheet and place on cooling rack.
