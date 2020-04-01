No Bake Lemon Truffles

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/5 cups white chocolate chips
  • 1/3 cup butter
  • Zest of 2 lemons
  • 4 tablespoons heavy cream
  • Sprinkles or finely chopped nuts

Directions:

  1. Put white chocolate in bowl and set aside.
  2. In a small pot, melt butter with lemon zest on medium low heat. Add cream and heat until tiny bubbles form around the edge, but do not boil.
  3. Remove from heat and pour the mixture over the white chocolate. Let sit for a few minutes. Stir until smooth and place in refrigerator to set (at least 2 hours).
  4. Using a tablespoon, scoop chocolate and form into 1” round balls. Roll in sprinkles or nuts.
  5. If chocolate mixture gets soft, place in freezer for 5 minutes to harden and then continue rolling into balls. Keep refrigerated.

