No Bake Lemon Truffles
Ingredients:
- 1 1/5 cups white chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup butter
- Zest of 2 lemons
- 4 tablespoons heavy cream
- Sprinkles or finely chopped nuts
Directions:
- Put white chocolate in bowl and set aside.
- In a small pot, melt butter with lemon zest on medium low heat. Add cream and heat until tiny bubbles form around the edge, but do not boil.
- Remove from heat and pour the mixture over the white chocolate. Let sit for a few minutes. Stir until smooth and place in refrigerator to set (at least 2 hours).
- Using a tablespoon, scoop chocolate and form into 1” round balls. Roll in sprinkles or nuts.
- If chocolate mixture gets soft, place in freezer for 5 minutes to harden and then continue rolling into balls. Keep refrigerated.
