Apple Snacking Cake
Submitted by: Katherine Berger of Litchfield, OH
Yield: 1 13×9 Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 cups cooking apples, peeled and chopped (such as Gala or Fuji)
- non-stick cooking spray
Topping:
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 cup crushed walnuts
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly grease a 13×9-inch pan.
- Cream the butter with both sugars in a large bowl. Add eggs and vanilla and mix.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder.
- Alternate adding the milk and dry ingredients to the butter/sugar mixture. When fully combined, fold in the apples. Pour mixture evenly into the 13×9.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine light brown sugar, cinnamon and crushed walnuts for the topping. Sprinkle evenly over batter. Bake for 50 minutes exactly. Enjoy!
