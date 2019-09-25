Apple Snacking Cake

By -
0
0

Apple Snacking Cake

Submitted by: of Litchfield, OH
Yield: 1 13×9 Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup salted butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 2 cups cooking apples, peeled and chopped (such as Gala or Fuji)
  • non-stick cooking spray

Topping:

  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup crushed walnuts

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly grease a 13×9-inch pan.
  2. Cream the butter with both sugars in a large bowl. Add eggs and vanilla and mix.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder.
  4. Alternate adding the milk and dry ingredients to the butter/sugar mixture. When fully combined, fold in the apples. Pour mixture evenly into the 13×9.
  5. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine light brown sugar, cinnamon and crushed walnuts for the topping. Sprinkle evenly over batter. Bake for 50 minutes exactly. Enjoy!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.