Veggie Quesadillas
Ingredients:
- 4 tortillas, whole wheat (10 inch)
- 1 baby zucchini, small (diced)
- 1 1/2 cups broccoli, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 yellow onion, small (chopped)
- 1/2 cup carrots, shredded
- 1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded or grated)
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, part skim (shredded or grated)
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- cooking spray
Directions:
- Wash and chop vegetables. Heat medium skillet to medium high and spray with cooking spray. Sauté vegetables for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from pan.
- Spray pan with cooking spray. Place tortilla in the pan. Sprinkle on half the vegetables and half of the cheese (layer cheese, vegetables, and cheese). Place the other tortilla on top.
- Cook for 4-6 minutes or until the cheese starts to melt and the bottom tortilla starts to brown.
- Carefully flip quesadilla. Cook for 4 minutes until cheese is warm and bubbles and tortilla browns. If you do not want to flip it, put a cover on the pan and cook until the cheese melts. Remove from the pan.
- Place onto a cutting board and cut into triangles. Enjoy.
