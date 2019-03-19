Pasta Florentine with Mushrooms
Yield: 4 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces pasta, uncooked (linguine)
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 8 ounces chicken broth
- 8 ounces whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 oz. Gruyere or Swiss cheese, shredded
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves
- Begin cooking pasta according to package instructions. Whisk together flour, chicken broth, milk, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- hile pasta cooks, in a large skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. When oil begins to ripple add sliced mushrooms, sauté for 6 minutes. Add minced garlic, sauté for 2 more minutes until garlic just begins to brown.
- Whisk flour, chicken broth, milk, salt and pepper mixture into mushrooms and garlic, bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally until thickened, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add shredded cheese, stir until cheese has melted. Mix in spinach, allow to wilt. Add drained pasta to skillet, toss to coat.
Directions:
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!