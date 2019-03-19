Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini
Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:20 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour and 10 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 5 cups beef broth
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 4 large tomatoes – peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
- 1/2 tablespoon packed fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 1/2 cups sliced zucchini
- 8 ounces fresh tortellini pasta
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- In a 5 quart Dutch oven, brown sausage. Remove sausage and drain, reserving 1 tablespoon of the drippings. Saute onions and garlic in drippings.
- Stir in beef broth, water, wine, tomatoes, carrots, basil, oregano, tomato sauce, and sausage. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat; simmer uncovered for 30 minutes.
- Skim fat from the soup. Stir in zucchini and parsley. Simmer covered for 30 minutes.
- Add tortellini during the last 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese on top of each serving.
Directions:
