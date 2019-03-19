Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:20 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour and 10 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 5 cups beef broth
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup red wine
  • 4 large tomatoes – peeled, seeded and chopped
  • 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
  • 1/2 tablespoon packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced zucchini
  • 8 ounces fresh tortellini pasta
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

    • Directions:

    1. In a 5 quart Dutch oven, brown sausage. Remove sausage and drain, reserving 1 tablespoon of the drippings. Saute onions and garlic in drippings.
    2. Stir in beef broth, water, wine, tomatoes, carrots, basil, oregano, tomato sauce, and sausage. Bring to a boil.
    3. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered for 30 minutes.
    4. Skim fat from the soup. Stir in zucchini and parsley. Simmer covered for 30 minutes.
    5. Add tortellini during the last 10 minutes.
    6. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese on top of each serving.

