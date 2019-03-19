Pasta Ratatouille
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces uncooked pasta (try rotini, penne or bow tie noodles)
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1⁄2 cup chopped onion (1⁄2 medium onion)
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 small zucchini, cubed
- 1 small eggplant, cubed
- 2 medium tomatoes, cubed
- 3⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet). Add onion and garlic and cook until soft. Add bell pepper, zucchini, and eggplant. Cook about 10 to 12 minutes.
- Stir in tomatoes, salt, pepper and basil. Cook another 2 to 4 minutes or until heated through.
- Serve over pasta and top with cheese. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Directions:
