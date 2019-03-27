Tomato Salad
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Janesville, Ohio
Yield: 5-6 Cups
Prep time:3 hours 5 minutes
Total time:3 hours and 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Miracle Whip Salad Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup cucumber dill dip mix
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/16 tsp. ground coriander
- 6 cups Roma tomatoes, cut into wedges
Directions:
- Whip together the dressing ingredients, then fold the tomatoes into the dressing. Refrigerate several hours before serving.
