Submitted by: Anna Miller of Janesville, Ohio
Yield: 5-6 Cups
Prep time:3 hours 5 minutes
Total time:3 hours and 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Miracle Whip Salad Dressing
  • 2 Tbsp. vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup cucumber dill dip mix
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/16 tsp. ground coriander
  • 6 cups Roma tomatoes, cut into wedges

Directions:

  1. Whip together the dressing ingredients, then fold the tomatoes into the dressing. Refrigerate several hours before serving.

