Ingredients:
- 12 ounces rotini pasta
- 1 cup thinly sliced celery
- 1 cup diced red onion
- 1 cup lean cooked, diced ham
- 1 1/2 cups frozen green peas cooked until just tender
- 1/2 cup reduced fat mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup light ranch dressing
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- ground pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook rotini in boiling salted water just until tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Rinse under cool running water, drain, and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in all remaining ingredients. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.
