Pasta Salad with Peas and Ham

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces rotini pasta
  • 1 cup thinly sliced celery
  • 1 cup diced red onion
  • 1 cup lean cooked, diced ham
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen green peas cooked until just tender
  • 1/2 cup reduced fat mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup light ranch dressing
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ground pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Cook rotini in boiling salted water just until tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Rinse under cool running water, drain, and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in all remaining ingredients. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.

