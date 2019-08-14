Peach Cobbler Pie
For the pie crust:
- 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes
- 1/4-1/3 cup water
For the filling:
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 6 cups peaches (about 6-8 medium), sliced (skins removed
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
optional)
For the topping:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1.2 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes
- 1/2 cup buttermilk, cold
- Cinnamon sugar, for sprinkling (optional)
Directions:
- To make pie crust, combine flour and salt in medium bowl. Add cubed butter and use pastry blender to cut butter into the dry ingredients until size of small peas. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time until dough starts to come together into ball. Dump dough out onto clean surface and knead a few times. Work quickly; do not over handle. Cover with plastic wrap and chill at least 2 hours.
- Preheat oven to 400°F. On floured surface, roll chilled dough out into rough 12-inch circle. Transfer to 9-inch pie dish and trim edges.
- To prepare filling, toss together sugar, flour, cinnamon, peaches and lemon juice in large bowl. Dump into prepared pie crust.
- To make topping, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in large bowl. Add cubed butter and use pastry blender to cut butter into dry ingredients until size of small peas. Add buttermilk and mix just until dough comes together. Drop by spoonful on top of peach filling. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, if using.
- Bake pie until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbling, 45-60 minutes. If topping browns too quickly, cover with foil for remainder of baking time.
- Let cool 20 minutes before serving. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream, as desired.
