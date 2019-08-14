Grilled Peach and Ice Cream Shortcakes
For the biscuits:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes
- 2/3 cup buttermilk, cold
- 1 large egg + 1 teaspoon water, for egg wash
For the shortcakes:
- 4 peaches, ripe but firm
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 4-6 scoops vanilla ice cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line sheet pan with parchment paper or butter well.
- In medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. Add cold cubed butter and cut into dry ingredients with pastry blender until butter is size of small peas. Add buttermilk and mix until dough begins to come together. Dump dough out onto clean surface and knead a few times to incorporate all of dry bits. Do not over handle.
- Pat dough to about 1 inch thick. Use 3- or 4-inch round cutter to cut dough. Place rounds on prepared sheet pan. Brush with egg wash. Bake until golden, about 15-20 minutes.
- Preheat grill to medium low heat. Halve peaches and remove pits. Brush with melted butter and place cut side-down onto the grill. Grill about 3-4 minutes until peaches have grill marks and have softened somewhat. Transfer peaches to plate and drizzle with maple syrup.
- To serve shortcakes, slice biscuits in half. Top with ice cream and grilled peaches.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!