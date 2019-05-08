Peach Parfait
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: August 8, 1951
Yield: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 egg white
- 1 cup heavy cream or 3/4 cup evaporated milk, chilled
- few drops almond extract
- 1 cup strained stewed peaches or 2 cans infants strained peaches
Directions:
- Heat sugar and water together, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Boil without stirring until a thread is formed.
- Beat egg white until stiff and gradually add the syrup in a fine stream, beating constantly until mixture is cool. Chill.
- Whip chilled cream or evaporated milk until it will just hold its shape and fold into the chilled egg white mixture.
- Fold in almond extract and peaches.
- Freeze without stirring.
