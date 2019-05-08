Peach Parfait

Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: August 8, 1951
Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 cup heavy cream or 3/4 cup evaporated milk, chilled
  • few drops almond extract
  • 1 cup strained stewed peaches or 2 cans infants strained peaches

Directions:

  1. Heat sugar and water together, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Boil without stirring until a thread is formed.
  2. Beat egg white until stiff and gradually add the syrup in a fine stream, beating constantly until mixture is cool. Chill.
  3. Whip chilled cream or evaporated milk until it will just hold its shape and fold into the chilled egg white mixture.
  4. Fold in almond extract and peaches.
  5. Freeze without stirring.

