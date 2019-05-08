German Goetta

Submitted by: Mrs. Anna Lindsey of Hammersville, Ohio
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: October 23, 1956

“This is especially good served with eggs and can be enjoyed at any meal.”

Ingredients:

  • 2 qts. cold water
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 lb. ground pork
  • 2 cups oatmeal (not rolled oats)
  • 1/2 cup minced onion
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. sage, optional
  • 2 bay leaves, optional

Directions:

  1. Use a heavy pan. Place the meat into the water, breaking it up with a fork while the mixture comes to a boil.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients. Cook one hour and stir often. Put in a loaf pan.
  3. When cool it will be firm and slice easily. Fry to a golden brown in Mayflower Golden Flow Butter.

