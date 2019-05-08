German Goetta

Submitted by: Mrs. Anna Lindsey of Hammersville, Ohio

Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: October 23, 1956

“This is especially good served with eggs and can be enjoyed at any meal.”

Ingredients:

2 qts. cold water

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. ground pork

2 cups oatmeal (not rolled oats)

1/2 cup minced onion

2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sage, optional

2 bay leaves, optional

Directions: