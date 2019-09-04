Peanut Honey Huggers
Yield: 4 cups
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 Tbsp. butter or margarine
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 4 cups roasted, salted peanuts
Directions:
- Combine honey, butter and cinnamon in a 2-quart microwave-safe container; microwave at HIGH (100%) 4 to 5 minutes or until microwave-safe candy thermometer reaches 235°F
- Stir in nuts; mix thoroughly to coat. Microwave at HIGH 5 to 6 minutes or until foamy; stir after 3 minutes.
- Spread in single layer on foil sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray.
- Cool. Break into small pieces.
NOTE: Recipe developed for 600 to 700 watt microwave ovens.
