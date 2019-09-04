Peanut Honey Huggers

Peanut Honey Huggers
Yield: 4 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 Tbsp. butter or margarine
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 4 cups roasted, salted peanuts

Directions:

  1. Combine honey, butter and cinnamon in a 2-quart microwave-safe container; microwave at HIGH (100%) 4 to 5 minutes or until microwave-safe candy thermometer reaches 235°F
  2. Stir in nuts; mix thoroughly to coat. Microwave at HIGH 5 to 6 minutes or until foamy; stir after 3 minutes.
  3. Spread in single layer on foil sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray.
  4. Cool. Break into small pieces.

NOTE: Recipe developed for 600 to 700 watt microwave ovens.

