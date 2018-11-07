Hot Mulled Cider

By -
0
2

First published October 28, 1982

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups apple cider
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 2” piece cinnamon stick
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1/2 tsp. ginger
  • 12 whole cloves
  • 2 oranges, sliced
  • 2 lemons, sliced

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan, combine cider, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Push cloves into rinds of oranges and lemons, using 2 cloves per slice.
  2. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring only to dissolve sugar.
  3. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 5 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articlePecan Apple Spice Cookies
Next articlePumpkin Custard

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.