First published October 28, 1982
Ingredients:
- 6 cups apple cider
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1 2” piece cinnamon stick
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. ginger
- 12 whole cloves
- 2 oranges, sliced
- 2 lemons, sliced
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, combine cider, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Push cloves into rinds of oranges and lemons, using 2 cloves per slice.
- Bring mixture to a boil, stirring only to dissolve sugar.
- Reduce heat, cover and simmer 5 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!