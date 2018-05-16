Ingredients:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
- 1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
- 4 whole-grain or whole wheat hoagie rolls, split, toasted
- 6 thin slices provolone cheese
Directions:
- Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Season beef with garlic powder and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and pepper; stir-fry 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
- Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with 1/2 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Return beef and vegetables to skillet; cook and stir until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Top beef with cheese slices. Heat, covered, 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted; stir gently to mix.
- Place beef mixture on bottom half of rolls. Close sandwiches. Cook’s Tip: The sandwiches can be topped with chopped tomatoes, if desired. The sautéed bell pepper may be served on top of the beef instead of mixed with the beef.
Cook’s Tip: In some classic Philly Beef Cheese Steak Sandwiches, you’ll find the addition of sautéed sliced mushrooms. You may add 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and stir-fry with onion and pepper.
Cook’s Tip: You may freeze beef steak in a resealable food-safe plastic bag 30 to 45 minutes or until firm, but not frozen solid for easier slicing.
