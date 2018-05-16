Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

4 whole-grain or whole wheat hoagie rolls, split, toasted

6 thin slices provolone cheese

Directions:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Season beef with garlic powder and pepper. Set aside. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and pepper; stir-fry 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with 1/2 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Return beef and vegetables to skillet; cook and stir until heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Top beef with cheese slices. Heat, covered, 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted; stir gently to mix. Place beef mixture on bottom half of rolls. Close sandwiches. Cook’s Tip: The sandwiches can be topped with chopped tomatoes, if desired. The sautéed bell pepper may be served on top of the beef instead of mixed with the beef.

Cook’s Tip: In some classic Philly Beef Cheese Steak Sandwiches, you’ll find the addition of sautéed sliced mushrooms. You may add 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and stir-fry with onion and pepper.

Cook’s Tip: You may freeze beef steak in a resealable food-safe plastic bag 30 to 45 minutes or until firm, but not frozen solid for easier slicing.

Cook’s Tip: The sandwiches can be topped with chopped tomatoes, if desired. The sautéed bell pepper may be served on top of the beef instead of mixed with the beef.