Ingredients for Beef Stew:
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 8 cups cubed stew beef (about 4 pounds)
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 cups chopped yellow onions
- 4 teaspoons chopped garlic
- 4 cups beef stock
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon thyme
Ingredients for Noodles:
- 2 (8-ounce) bags egg noodles
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Directions:
- In a large bowl, place flour salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add cubes of stew beef and toss until all pieces of beef are coated with flour mixture.
- In a large non-stick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add 1/4 of the beef and brown on all sides over medium heat. Place in bowl of slow cooker. Repeat until all beef has been browned and is in the slow cooker.Add onions, garlic, beef stock, Worcestershire, hot sauce and thyme to bowl of the slow cooker. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cook on high for 4 to 4 1/2 hours. Serve over buttered noodles.To prepare noodles, cook in salted boiling water for 9 minutes. Strain. Place in a bowl with 3 tablespoons of butter. Stir until butter has melted and coated the noodles.
