Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked brown rice
- 2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 yellow onion (peeled and diced)
- 1 bell pepper (seeded and diced)
- 2 cloves garlic (peeled and minced)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 3/4 pound lean ground turkey or beef
- 1 can 14.5 ounce low-sodium diced tomatoes (including liquid)
- 1 can 15.5 ounce low-sodium black beans (drained and rinsed with cold water)
- 1/4 cup green olives (chopped)
- 1/4 cup raisins
Prepare the rice:
- Cook as instructed on the package.
Prepare the Picadillo:
- Place the skillet on the stove over medium heat and when hot, add oil. Add the onion, pepper, and garlic. Cook and stir about 10 minutes until the onion is softened and lightly browned.
- Add oregano, cumin, pepper, and salt, and stir well.
- Add beef, in small amounts. Stir well and cook about 5 minutes until the beef is cooked throughout.
- Add beans and tomatoes and simmer about 15 minutes until mixture blends together.
- Add olives and raisins. Stir well and cook about 2 minutes until heated through.
- Serve over rice or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Serve with avocado, if desired.
Note: Dried cranberries can be used instead of raisins.
