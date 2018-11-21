Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Fresh garlic, minced
- 2 cups Fresh onions, peeled, diced
- 2 teaspoons Sweet paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3 cups Frozen spinach, chopped
- 2 cups Canned low-sodium garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained, rinsed
- 3/4 cup golden raisins
- 1 1/2 cups Canned low-sodium chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup Low sodium diced tomatoes
Directions:
- In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat.
- Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add onions and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.
- Mix in paprika and cumin.
- Add spinach and cook for 7 minutes.
- Add garbanzo beans (chickpeas), raisins, tomatoes, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 7-10 minutes, or until raisins are plump.
- Add vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Serve hot.
