Spanish Chickpea Stew

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Fresh garlic, minced
  • 2 cups Fresh onions, peeled, diced
  • 2 teaspoons Sweet paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3 cups Frozen spinach, chopped
  • 2 cups Canned low-sodium garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained, rinsed
  • 3/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1 1/2 cups Canned low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup Low sodium diced tomatoes

Directions:

  1. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat.
  2. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add onions and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until onions are translucent.
  3. Mix in paprika and cumin.
  4. Add spinach and cook for 7 minutes.
  5. Add garbanzo beans (chickpeas), raisins, tomatoes, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil. 
  6. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 7-10 minutes, or until raisins are plump.
  7. Add vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Serve hot.

