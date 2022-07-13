Pineapple Avocado Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 avocado (divided)
- 2 Tbsp. non-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
- 1 large red bell pepper (chopped)
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots (about 2 carrots)
- 1/2 cup shredded cabbage
- 1 green onion, sliced
- 2 cups cooked, cubed chicken breast (about 8 oz.)
- 4 6 1/2″ whole wheat pita pockets (or 8-4″ pita pockets)
Directions:
- Mash ½ avocado in a small dish; add yogurt, rice vinegar, salt and pepper.
- Cut remaining avocado into small chunks and mix together with pineapple, bell pepper, carrots, cabbage, green onion and chicken. Add dressing; mix gently.
- Fill pita pockets and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!