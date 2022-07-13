Pineapple Avocado Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 avocado (divided)
  • 2 Tbsp. non-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks
  • 1 large red bell pepper (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrots (about 2 carrots)
  • 1/2 cup shredded cabbage
  • 1 green onion, sliced
  • 2 cups cooked, cubed chicken breast (about 8 oz.)
  • 4 6 1/2″ whole wheat pita pockets (or 8-4″ pita pockets)

Directions:

  1. Mash ½ avocado in a small dish; add yogurt, rice vinegar, salt and pepper.
  2. Cut remaining avocado into small chunks and mix together with pineapple, bell pepper, carrots, cabbage, green onion and chicken. Add dressing; mix gently.
  3. Fill pita pockets and serve.

