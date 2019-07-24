Raspberry Yogurt Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 1 carton (6 ounces) raspberry yogurt
  • 1 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1 egg

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400F.
  2. Spray, grease or put paper liners in 12 (2 ¾ inch) muffin cups.
  3. In medium mixing bowl, stir together dry ingredients.
  4. In small bowl, beat together yogurt, oil and egg.
  5. Stir yogurt mixture and raspberries into dry mixture until almost blended.
  6. Add raspberries and stir until batter is just blended. Do not overmix.
  7. Spoon into muffin cups.
  8. Bake until nicely browned, about 20 minutes.

