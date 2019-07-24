Raspberry Yogurt Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup oil
- 1 carton (6 ounces) raspberry yogurt
- 1 cup frozen raspberries
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400F.
- Spray, grease or put paper liners in 12 (2 ¾ inch) muffin cups.
- In medium mixing bowl, stir together dry ingredients.
- In small bowl, beat together yogurt, oil and egg.
- Stir yogurt mixture and raspberries into dry mixture until almost blended.
- Add raspberries and stir until batter is just blended. Do not overmix.
- Spoon into muffin cups.
- Bake until nicely browned, about 20 minutes.
